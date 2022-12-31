Left Menu

UP police deploy additional force ahead of New Year celebrations

The police have deployed additional force, a bomb disposal squad and a dog squad to ensure safe and smooth celebrations across the city.

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 22:08 IST
Visuals of Uttar Pradesh Police (ANI Photo). Image Credit: ANI
As the nation gears up to usher in the New Year with enthusiasm, the Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday announced several measures and drives being implemented on the New Year. The police have deployed additional force, a bomb disposal squad and a dog squad to ensure safe and smooth celebrations across the city.

Arvind Kumar Verma, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Hazratganj said, "Special searches and checks are being conducted in hotels, malls and restaurants across the city." The ACP said that as Hazratganj is one of the crowded areas, random checks and search was conducted in Sahara Ganj Mall of the area along with the police force, bomb disposal squad, and dog squad.

"During the search, all parts of the mall including the control room, metal detector, and luggage scanner being checked," the ACP said. The ACP further said that on the occasion of New Year's Eve, the police force has been deployed especially for women's safety, and barriers have also been installed since evening to curb incidents of vehicle stunts, drunk driving or any other disturbance.

"Several steps have been planned so that the law and order problem may not arise," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

