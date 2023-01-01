Left Menu

Maharashtra: Crowd gathers at Jay Stambh to mark 205th anniversary of Bhima-Koregaon battle

Massive crowd gathered at Maharashtra's Pune to mark the 205th anniversary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle.

ANI | Updated: 01-01-2023 10:14 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 10:14 IST
Maharashtra: Crowd gathers at Jay Stambh to mark 205th anniversary of Bhima-Koregaon battle
Visual for Jay Stambh in Maharashtra's Pune (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Massive crowd gathered at Maharashtra's Pune to mark the 205th anniversary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle. A large crowd of people gather at 'Jay Stambh' to visit Koregaon Bhima village to offer their tributes on the anniversary of the battle, which was fought on January 1, 1818, between the British East India Company and the Peshwa faction of the Maratha Confederacy.

Violence broke out during the bicentenary celebrations of the Bhima Koregaon battle on January 1, 2018, in which one person was killed and several others were injured. The police had filed 58 cases against 162 people. This violence erupted after some people, reportedly with saffron flags, pelted stones at cars heading towards the village to commemorate the 200 years of the Bhima-Koregaon war on New Year's Day.

Dalit leaders and workers at the village had alleged that Hindutva activists Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide instigated the violence. The Supreme Court on August 10, 2022, granted regular bail to activist and poet P Varavara Rao on medical grounds as he was accused in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence case.

He was arrested on August 28, 2018, from his home in Hyderabad and was an under-trial in the Bhima Koregaon case for which an FIR was lodged by the Pune Police at Vishrambagh Police Station on January 8, 2018, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and several other provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Meanwhile, on November 10, 2022, the top court in an interim order permitted the accused Gautam Navlakha to be placed under house arrest for a period of one month considering his health condition and old age. However, the apex court was told by the counsel appearing for Gautam Navlakha, on November 17, 2022, that its order was not being complied with by the State authorities.

Navlakha, one of the several civil liberties activists in the Bhima Koregaon case, has been booked under stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for an alleged conspiracy to topple the government. Notably, the Bombay High Court on November 18 granted bail to Anand Teltumbde in the Bhima Koregaon case on the surety of Rs 1 lakh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across China; UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China and more

Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across ...

 Global
2
Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

 Australia
3
Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Oswal

Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Osw...

 India
4
Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog limelight next year

Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog lime...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023