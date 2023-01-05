Left Menu

IIJS Signature begins to help boost exports to reach USD 45.7 bn

The last quarter of this fiscal is very crucial as it demands strong growth to achieve this years target of USD 45.7 billion, GJEPC chairman Vipul Shah said in a statement.Post the operationalisation of India-UAE CEPA Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, the gem and jewellery industry witnessed around 25 per cent growth in exports to the Middle Eastern country, he noted.And now with India-Australia ECTA Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, we will witness similar growth in exports to Australia in the coming months.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2023 20:18 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 20:16 IST
IIJS Signature begins to help boost exports to reach USD 45.7 bn
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India International Jewellery Show (IIJS Signature) 2023 will boost the sector and help achieve the USD 45.7 billion export target of this financial year, the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said on Thursday.

IIJS Signature 2023, which began on Thursday, is a five-day long event.

''India's overall gem and jewellery exports this year saw a growth of 8.26 per cent compared to last year. The last quarter of this fiscal is very crucial as it demands strong growth to achieve this year's target of USD 45.7 billion,'' GJEPC chairman Vipul Shah said in a statement.

Post the operationalisation of India-UAE CEPA (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement), the gem and jewellery industry witnessed around 25 per cent growth in exports to the Middle Eastern country, he noted.

''And now with India-Australia ECTA (Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement), we will witness similar growth in exports to Australia in the coming months. We also look forward to the FTAs with the UK and Canada,'' Shah added. During the event, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said, ''With USD 40 billion worth of exports, the gems and jewellery sector is a prominent contributor to growing Indian exports year on year.'' India has just signed two significant FTAs with the UAE and Australia, which has resulted in strong double-digit growth in exports to these countries, the minister said.

''Talks are going on with Canada, EU and UK, and Piyush has promised to operationalise two more FTAs this year. IIJS Signature has always had a rich legacy and this 'green' expo edition is special as it has a special booth for women entrepreneurs and a showcase for budding jewellery designers. ''We have taken several steps such as implementation of a simplified regulatory framework for gem and jewellery exports through e-commerce, reduction of duties for imports of diamonds, a new gold monetisation policy and hallmarking norms to promote exports,'' she added.

This year, IIJS Signature has a record number of 800 foreign visitors from 600 companies across 50 countries.

Delegations have come from the US, Canada, United Kingdom, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Iran, Bangladesh, Nepal, UAE, Bahrain and Russia.

For the first time, a delegation has come from Saudi Arabia with 18 prime buyers, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023