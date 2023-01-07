Kanjhawala death: Delhi Court grants bail to accused Ankush, says allegations are bailable in nature

Delhi's Rohini Court on Saturday granted bail to Ankush, one of the accused in a hit and drag case in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri. Ankush is the seventh accused arrested in the case. Delhi Police have alleged that he is the person who conspired with the other accused after the incident he helped the other accused persons to flee by arranging an auto.

Metropolitan magistrate Sanya Dalal granted bail to Ankush after hearing the submissions of the defence counsel and Delhi police. The court said that the allegations against the accused were bailable in nature.

The court also noted that according to the Investigation Officer (IO), the accused had given a statement that accused Deepak was driving the offending vehicle. While according to the investigation so far it was revealed that the accused Amit was driving the vehicle. The court granted him bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 20,000 and one surety bond in the like amount.

The court imposed the condition that the accused will join the investigation as and when required, he will attend the court proceedings and shall not tamper with the evidence. Advocate Shilpesh Chaudhary submitted that the accused is not a conspirator and did not participate in the conspiracy of the offence.

It was also submitted that the sections invoked against the accused are bailable. He himself surrendered before the police. Delhi Police opposed the bail application and submitted that Ankush with Ashutosh helped the other accused in hiding after the offence. "He arranged an auto for the accused persons," police told the court.

The investigation of the case is at the initial stage. He may hamper the investigation if enlarged on bail at this stage. His bail application may kindly be dismissed and he is remanded to judicial custody. The judge rejected the submission and said, "the section against the accused is bailable and some of the sections are not made out against the accused not made out. The court is granting bail to the accused."

Delhi police have invoked the sections related to the destruction of evidence, harbouring offenders and giving false information to the police officer. On Friday the court remanded accused Ashutosh Bhardwaj in three days of police custody. Police sought remand to establish his presence in the car at the time of the incident.

Police said that Ashutosh destroyed the evidence. Police also said that custodial interrogation required as one of the accused Ankush is still absconded. Investigation officer (IO) submitted before the court that Ashutosh destroyed the evidence. It is suspected that he plant Deepak Khanna in the matter as accused.

IO also submitted that in the CCTV footage, 5 people are seen in the car at the time of the incident. The footage is not clear. His identity is to be established through his CDR. The court had asked, "why 5 days of police custody required?"

The assistant commissioner of police, present during the hearing, submitted that Ashutosh is a person who allegedly planted Deepak and can do anything to shield himself. The IO also submitted that one of the accused Ankush is absconding. He had exchanged many times on the phone with other accused persons. He called them and arranged an Auto for them to abscond after the incident.

The court on Thursday extended the police custody of 5 accused persons for further 4 days. Delhi police said that one accused Deepak has been planted in this case by the other accused. Accused Manoj Mittal, Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan and Mithun were remanded to a further four days of police custody on Thursday.

A 20-year-old girl was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car driven by five men and she was reportedly dragged for 13 kilometres under the vehicle in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)