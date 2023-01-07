Left Menu

Bengal: Leopard cubs abandoned, reunited with mother by forest officers in Bagdogra

Two leopard cubs, abandoned, were reunited hours after with their mother by officials forest range team in West Bengal's Bagdogra, officials said on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2023 21:14 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 21:14 IST
Video released by forest officers (Courtesy: Forest Department). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two leopard cubs, abandoned, were reunited hours after with their mother by forest officials in West Bengal's Bagdogra, officials said on Saturday. The cubs were abandoned at Section Number 24 of Muni Tea Garden, under the Bagdogra forest range.

Samiran Raj, Range Officer, Bagdogra forest range, Kurseong forest division told ANI, "Tea garden is becoming the first choice of leopards as they get food from the area." "The Bagdogra forest is famous for elephants and leopards. But another habitat of leopards is outside the forest area, in the adjacent tea gardens."

He said, "Yesterday we were alarmed by the Tea garden management, that two leopard cubs were spotted in the adjacent tea garden. Immediately, our Elephant Squad teams reached Bagdogra and rescued the cubs, separated from their mother. We cordoned off the area and successfully reunited the cubs with their mother," said Samiran Raj. "We are delighted when mother and cubs are reunited because this is good for them and our department," Samiran Raj added.

To a question on why the Tea Garden is the first choice of leopards, he said, "Leopards find a comfortable habitat in tea garden because it is a safer region for leopards and they also get food from the area." (ANI)

