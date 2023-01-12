Left Menu

UP CM presents cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to families of late senior lensman DK Gupta, Bhojpuri singer Santaraj Gorakhpuri

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday provided financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each from the Discretionary Fund to the families of the late senior press photographer Dinesh Kumar Gupta and well-known Bhojpuri singer Santaraj Gorakhpuri.

ANI | Updated: 12-01-2023 09:24 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 09:24 IST
UP CM presents cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to families of late senior lensman DK Gupta, Bhojpuri singer Santaraj Gorakhpuri
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday provided financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each from the Discretionary Fund to the families of the late senior press photographer Dinesh Kumar Gupta and well-known Bhojpuri singer Santaraj Gorakhpuri. CM Yogi called on the relatives of the late DK Gupta and late Santaraj Gorakhpuri at his meeting room at Gorakhnath Temple and expressed deep condolences for their losses, read a press statement.

The Chief Minister had a cordial conversation with the members of both families and offered that they could contact him in case of any need. Yogi Adityanath conveyed that he was ready to cooperate while helping the families. Kusum Gupta, wife of the late DK Gupta and Bindu Devi, wife of Santaraj Gorakhpuri were touched by the encouragement received from the Chief Minister.

They fondly expressed that Maharaj ji is like a guardian to them. CM Yogi mentioned that DK Gupta was active in the world of journalism for three decades and had made a noteworthy contribution as a photographer.

Yogi Adityanath stated that his death is a loss to society, especially the world of journalism. The Chief Minister also spoke about the late Santaraj Gorakhpuri's distinctive identity in Bhojpuri singing.

Extending his condolences, he stated that Gorakhpuri's passing is an irreparable loss to the music industry. The minister prayed to Guru Gorakshnath for the deceased. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting women

Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting wo...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: WHO says coronavirus variant XBB.1.5 may be driving cases; WHO working with China on Lunar New Year COVID risks and more

Health News Roundup: WHO says coronavirus variant XBB.1.5 may be driving cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023