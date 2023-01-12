German yields touch lowest in almost a month after U.S. inflation data

Benchmark German bond yields briefly fell to their lowest in nearly a month on Thursday as U.S. inflation continued to slow, cementing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will apply the brakes to its rate hikes. U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly fell month-on-month for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years compared to expectations they would remain unchanged, suggesting that inflation was now on a sustained downward trend. In the euro zone, Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, dropped as much as 12 basis points to 2.06%, the lowest since Dec. 15. At the close of the session they were down 6 bps, slightly higher than before the data.

The two-year yield was nearly unchanged after the data, ending the session 7 bps lower, which steepened the closely watched two-year 10-year German yield curve following a similar move in the U.S. It was the second day of declines for German yields, thanks in large part to this week's dive in regional energy prices, which has alleviated some of the concern about the inflation outlook.

Market-based gauges of long-term inflation expectations dropped on Thursday to their lowest in almost a month at around 2.3%, highlighting the belief among investors that price pressures have probably peaked. Final euro zone inflation data for December is due next week. Readings so far from major economies such as Germany, Spain and Italy show a definite cooling in headline inflation, although the underlying core measures remain well above the ECB's 2% target rate.

With a more benign price environment and good demand for new bonds so far in January, the debt of more highly leveraged nations such as Italy has performed strongly. The spread between Italian 10-year bonds and those of Germany continued contracting on Thursday and has narrowed over 15 bps this week to its narrowest in a month at 179 bps, thanks to the outperformance of Italian debt, even in the face of chunky new supply.

On Thursday, Italian 10-year yields dropped below 4%, the level that starts to raise debt sustainability concerns for investors, for the first time since Dec. 15. Yields continued their decline on Thursday despite a busy debt sale calendar, with Spain, Italy, France, and the Netherlands all tapping the market.

This week alone has already seen around 45 billion euros ($48.55 billion) in new issuance from euro zone governments, according to Reuters calculations. "Normally, at the start of the year, you do see a lot of issuance, but the investors come into the new year with new risk mandates," said Jan von Gerich, chief analyst at Nordea.

Individual euro zone governments will get stiff competition for their debt from the European Central Bank this year, which plans to start offloading some of the vast holdings of bonds it has amassed over the past decade. "I think it will become more challenging as we get towards the spring, when the heavy issuance continues. A lot of investors will have used up part of their mandate and QT will start as well," Nordea's von Gerich said, referring to the term "quantitative tightening" used to describe the process.

"Right now, it's looking good." ($1 = 0.9270 euros)

