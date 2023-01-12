Left Menu

Three-member committe to visit West Bengal: BCI Chairman

Mishra said that the committee would be requested to submit its report latest by coming Tuesday. The committee will sit again if required and take a decision on coming Wednesday depending upon the report submitted.

Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Mishra . Image Credit: ANI
The Bar Council of India (BCI)'s Chairman Manan Mishra on Thursday said that a three-member committee would visit West Bengal and meet the registrar in connection to the recent lawyers' protest. Manan Mishra was addressing a conference here on Thursday after a group of lawyers protested against Justice Rajasekhar Mantha's order at Calcutta High Court.

"A committee of three members would visit West Bengal and meet the registrar after the lawyer's complaints," he said. Mishra said that the committee would be requested to submit its report latest by coming Tuesday. The committee will sit again if required and take a decision on coming Wednesday depending upon the report submitted.

"Bar council of India never tolerates the disturbing elements in the institutions. It is an unfortunate incident. The court of the judge was not only boycotted but disruptive practices were adopted and slogans, posters which are most disruptive," said bar council chairman Manan Mishra citing the protest at the Calcutta high court. He said that such people are unbecoming of a lawyer and should not be allowed to practice.

Citing the Odisha lawyer's strike incident, Mishra said that such unfortunate incidents are beyond tolerance and the advocates should behave in a civilised way. "Such unfortunate incidents are beyond tolerance, recently you must have seen what happened in Odisha. The advocates should behave in a civilised way. If any genuine grievance is there they should move to the CJ or the appropriate forum," said Manan Mishra.

He further added that the incident took place with some alternative motives otherwise they could have sought help from the appropriate forum. (ANI)

