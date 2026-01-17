Left Menu

Yatindra Mishra Honored with 11th Mahakavi Kanhaiya Lal Sethia Award

Yatindra Mishra, a distinguished poet and editor, was awarded the 11th Mahakavi Kanhaiya Lal Sethia Award for his poetry collection Bina Kalinga Vijay at the Jaipur Literature Festival. Mishra, who has authored several notable works on Indian classical music and poetry, joins previous illustrious awardees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 18:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Poet and music scholar Yatindra Mishra was bestowed with the 11th Mahakavi Kanhaiya Lal Sethia Award at the 19th Jaipur Literature Festival for his distinguished poetry collection, 'Bina Kalinga Vijay.'

Mishra, whose literary prowess includes three prior poetry collections and an acclaimed book on classical musician Girija Devi, was acknowledged among previous recipients like Arundhati Subramaniam and K Satchidanandan.

The award, decided by a committee featuring literary figures like Namita Gokhale and Sanjay K Roy, continues to honor exceptional contributions to the field of literature, commemorating the legacy of the noted Rajasthani poet Kanhaiya Lal Sethia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

