Yatindra Mishra Honored with 11th Mahakavi Kanhaiya Lal Sethia Award

Poet and music scholar Yatindra Mishra was bestowed with the 11th Mahakavi Kanhaiya Lal Sethia Award at the 19th Jaipur Literature Festival for his distinguished poetry collection, 'Bina Kalinga Vijay.'

Mishra, whose literary prowess includes three prior poetry collections and an acclaimed book on classical musician Girija Devi, was acknowledged among previous recipients like Arundhati Subramaniam and K Satchidanandan.

The award, decided by a committee featuring literary figures like Namita Gokhale and Sanjay K Roy, continues to honor exceptional contributions to the field of literature, commemorating the legacy of the noted Rajasthani poet Kanhaiya Lal Sethia.

(With inputs from agencies.)