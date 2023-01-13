PM Modi inaugurates Tent City, built on banks of River Ganga in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Tent City built on the banks of River Ganga in Varanasi on Friday via video conferencing. Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present at Varanasi on the occasion.

Tent City has been conceptualized on the banks of the River Ganga to tap the potential of tourism in the region. The project has been developed opposite to city ghats which will provide accommodation facilities and cater to the increased tourist influx in Varanasi, especially since the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham. It has been developed by Varanasi Development Authority. The tourists will reach the Tent City by boats from different Ghats situated in the vicinity. The tent city will be operational from October to June every year and will be dismantled for three months due to rise in river water level in the rainy season.

Situated on the banks of the river Ganges in Varanasi, the tent city will feature religion, spirituality and culture as well as products from eastern Uttar Pradesh. According to an official statement, the Yogi government is building this beautiful tent city to boost tourism and intends to give tourists a new feeling of staying in Kashi.

The tent city will resemble the sand dunes in Jaisalmer and Rann of Kutch in Gujarat. (ANI)

