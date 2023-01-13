BUZZ-Bank of America falls on $1.1 bln credit loss provision

(Adds stock moves, details) ** Shares of Bank of America Corp reverse course to fall ~3% to $33.53 ** BAC reports Q4 credit loss provisions at $1.1 bln vs a reserve release of $500 mln the year before

** Company reports Q4 EPS of 85 cents vs analysts' est of 77 cents - Refinitiv IBES ** Sixteen of 27 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher and 11 "hold"; median PT is $40 - Refinitiv IBES

** As of Thursday's close, stock was up ~4% this month

