Left Menu

Explosion in gas pipeline in Lithuania, no injuries reported

Baltic media reported that it caused no injuries but sent flames up to 50 meters 164 feet high and forced the protective evacuation of a nearby village.The operator of Lithuanias natural gas transmission system, AB Amber Grid, said there are two parallel pipelines, and initial data indicate that the explosion occurred in one of them.

PTI | Vilnius | Updated: 14-01-2023 00:14 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 00:12 IST
Explosion in gas pipeline in Lithuania, no injuries reported
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

An explosion occurred Friday in a gas pipeline in central Lithuania, officials said. Baltic media reported that it caused no injuries but sent flames up to 50 meters (164 feet) high and forced the protective evacuation of a nearby village.

The operator of Lithuania's natural gas transmission system, AB Amber Grid, said there are two parallel pipelines, and "initial data indicate that the explosion occurred in one of them. The other pipeline was not damaged" The gas supply through the damaged pipeline in the Pasvalys area was immediately interrupted.

"We immediately started to investigate the circumstances of the incident and ensure gas supply to consumers," Nemunas Biknius, Amber Grid CEO said in a statement. He said the government had been informed.

Lithuanian broadcaster LRT said that the village of Valakeliai , with about 250 inhabitants, was being evacuated as a precaution.

It was not immediately clear where the gas in the pipeline comes from.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global
2
L&T Technology Services Agrees to Acquire Smart World & Communication Business of L&T

L&T Technology Services Agrees to Acquire Smart World & Communication Busine...

 India
3
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
4
Joao Felix sent off on Chelsea debut in 2-1 loss to Fulham

Joao Felix sent off on Chelsea debut in 2-1 loss to Fulham

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023