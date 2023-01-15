Air India starts direct flights from Amritsar to London, says Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Sunday informed that Air India has started additional direct flights between Amritsar to London and one to Birmingham. Taking to Twitter, the Rajya Sabha MP said that he consistently raised Punjab's demand for international air connectivity over the last two parliamentary sessions.

"Good news, Punjabis. Air India has started additional direct flights btw Amritsar-London and one to Birmingham. I've tried to consistently raise Punjab's demand for international air connectivity over the last two parliamentary sessions. Will work to improve connectivity further," Chadha said in a tweet. He raised the issue in the winter session of Parliament on December 19 last year as well.

Earlier in August 2022, the AAP MP from Punjab also raised the issue in the form of an unstarred question to the Minister of Civil Aviation. In his question, Chadha asked about the details of new international flights added to Mohali and Amritsar airports during the last five years.

Chadha also asked the reasons for flight services from Amritsar airport to Canada not being added despite a massive number of passengers travelling to the said destination from said source every year.