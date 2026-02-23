EU Parliament Halts US Trade Vote Amid Tariff Tensions

The European Parliament has decided to delay a crucial vote on the trade agreement between the European Union and the United States. This postponement comes in response to the recent imposition of a 15% import duty by U.S. President Donald Trump, according to sources within the parliament.

The legislative proposals aimed at removing EU import duties on U.S. goods, a key component of the trade agreement negotiated in Turnberry, Scotland, have been under discussion. However, the EU assembly's trade committee, originally scheduled to vote on these matters on Tuesday, has now put this decision on hold, marking the second such pause by European lawmakers.

Lawmakers have voiced their concerns about the trade deal, claiming it is uneven as it requires the EU to cut most import duties while the U.S. maintains a 15% rate. Previously, EU lawmakers had shown a willingness to proceed under certain conditions, despite earlier suspensions tied to Trump's controversial geopolitical demands and tariff threats.