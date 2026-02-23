Left Menu

EU Parliament Halts US Trade Vote Amid Tariff Tensions

The European Parliament postponed voting on an EU-US trade deal after President Trump's imposition of a 15% import duty, following Supreme Court rulings. This is the second delay by EU lawmakers, who criticize the deal's imbalance and previously objected to Trump's geopolitical demands and tariff threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 23-02-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 20:06 IST
EU Parliament Halts US Trade Vote Amid Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Parliament has decided to delay a crucial vote on the trade agreement between the European Union and the United States. This postponement comes in response to the recent imposition of a 15% import duty by U.S. President Donald Trump, according to sources within the parliament.

The legislative proposals aimed at removing EU import duties on U.S. goods, a key component of the trade agreement negotiated in Turnberry, Scotland, have been under discussion. However, the EU assembly's trade committee, originally scheduled to vote on these matters on Tuesday, has now put this decision on hold, marking the second such pause by European lawmakers.

Lawmakers have voiced their concerns about the trade deal, claiming it is uneven as it requires the EU to cut most import duties while the U.S. maintains a 15% rate. Previously, EU lawmakers had shown a willingness to proceed under certain conditions, despite earlier suspensions tied to Trump's controversial geopolitical demands and tariff threats.

TRENDING

1
Rugby-Fiji to play home matches in Nations Championship in Britain

Rugby-Fiji to play home matches in Nations Championship in Britain

 Global
2
India grants Brazil access to Traditional Knowledge Digital Library

India grants Brazil access to Traditional Knowledge Digital Library

 India
3
Kerala HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of first accused in Sabarimala ghee misappropriation case

Kerala HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of first accused in Sabarimala ghee...

 India
4
Indian women''s team beats Perth Azzurri

Indian women''s team beats Perth Azzurri

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026