Left Menu

Congress suspends Maharashtra MLC Sudhir Thambe

Congress suspended its Maharashtra MLC Sudhir Thambe and initiated disciplinary action against him.

ANI | Updated: 15-01-2023 23:02 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 23:02 IST
Congress suspends Maharashtra MLC Sudhir Thambe
Maharashtra MLC Sudhir Thambe (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In order to send a strong signal to rebels, the Congress on Sunday suspended its Maharashtra MLC Sudhir Thambe and initiated disciplinary action against him. Reportedly, Thambe, a three-time Congress MLC from Nashik Division Graduates' seat, had withdrawn from the biennial legislative council elections and fielded his son Satyajeet Thambe as an independent candidate.

Taking the mutiny seriously, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge acted on the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee's report (MPCC). A statement issued by Tariq Anwar, member-secretary of Disciplinary Action Committee of Congress, said. "With the approval of Congress President, the Disciplinary Action Committee had decided to place Dr. Sudhir Thambe, MLC Maharashtra under suspension, pending enquiry against him."

The council's elections for the graduates' and teachers' constituencies will take place on January 30, and the deadline for filing nominations was Thursday. Thambe is the brother-in-law of former state Congress chief and former Maharashtra revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; depot now 70% complete

Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; dep...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant and more

Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; M...

 Global
3
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
4
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction and more

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023