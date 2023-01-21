6 people injured in twin blasts in Jammu
As many as six people were injured in twin blasts in the Narwal area of Jammu, said officials on Saturday.
"Twin blasts occurred in Narwal area of Jammu, 6 people injured," said ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
