Sagar Dhankar Murder Case: Delhi Police files supplementary charge sheet against 3 accused

Delhi Police recently filed a supplementary charge sheet against three accused persons in the Sagar Dhankar murder case. The charge sheet is pending before the metropolitan magistrate.

Out of these three accused, Ankit Dabas and Jodinder alias Kala were earlier absconding in the matter and a reward was declared on their arrest. These accused were arrested in December 2022. Metropolitan magistrate Shama Gupta has fixed the next date in the matter for January 24.

Delhi police have filed the supplementary charge sheet against Ankit and Joginder after their arrest in the same section as against the other accused including Olympian Wrestler Sushil Kumar and others. The third accused was not arrested.

Police have filed a supplementary charge sheet against him without arrest. Police have invoked section 30 Arms Act. A charge sheet had already been filed against Sushil and the other 17 accused persons. The matter is at the stage of prosecution evidence.

Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand on Saturday adjourned the hearing for January 31 as the public prosecutor and investigation officer were present today. The court on October 15, 2022, framed charges under sections of murder, attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly and other sections including criminal conspiracy against the accused in the junior wrestler Sagar Dhankar murder case. The court also had framed charges against two accused persons Ankit and Joginder.

The court had framed charges against the accused persons under sections 302, 307, 323, 109, 148, and 149 reads with 120B. The court had also framed charges against accused persons under section causing hurt and robbery in relation to the incidents that happened in Chhatrasal stadium.

In relation to the incidents of Shalimar Bagh, the charges were framed under sections of Kidnapping, causing grievous hurt, criminal conspiracy including rioting and Unlawful assembly against 10 accused excluding Sushil Kumar. The court had also directed to frame charges in relation to the incident that happened at Model Town under sections of criminal conspiracy, rioting and Unlawful assembly against 15 accused persons excluding Sushil Kumar.

Sagar and three others were allegedly abducted and beaten up in Chhatrasal stadium on the night of 4 May 2021. Sagar had succumbed to injuries during treatment in the hospital and Sonu Mahaal was grievously injured in the incident. (ANI)

