Left Menu

Sagar Dhankar Murder Case: Delhi Police files supplementary charge sheet against 3 accused

Out of these three accused, Ankit Dabas and Jodinder alias Kala were earlier absconding in the matter and a reward was declared on their arrest. These accused were arrested in December 2022.

ANI | Updated: 21-01-2023 19:40 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 19:40 IST
Sagar Dhankar Murder Case: Delhi Police files supplementary charge sheet against 3 accused
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police recently filed a supplementary charge sheet against three accused persons in the Sagar Dhankar murder case. The charge sheet is pending before the metropolitan magistrate.

Out of these three accused, Ankit Dabas and Jodinder alias Kala were earlier absconding in the matter and a reward was declared on their arrest. These accused were arrested in December 2022. Metropolitan magistrate Shama Gupta has fixed the next date in the matter for January 24.

Delhi police have filed the supplementary charge sheet against Ankit and Joginder after their arrest in the same section as against the other accused including Olympian Wrestler Sushil Kumar and others. The third accused was not arrested.

Police have filed a supplementary charge sheet against him without arrest. Police have invoked section 30 Arms Act. A charge sheet had already been filed against Sushil and the other 17 accused persons. The matter is at the stage of prosecution evidence.

Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand on Saturday adjourned the hearing for January 31 as the public prosecutor and investigation officer were present today. The court on October 15, 2022, framed charges under sections of murder, attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly and other sections including criminal conspiracy against the accused in the junior wrestler Sagar Dhankar murder case. The court also had framed charges against two accused persons Ankit and Joginder.

The court had framed charges against the accused persons under sections 302, 307, 323, 109, 148, and 149 reads with 120B. The court had also framed charges against accused persons under section causing hurt and robbery in relation to the incidents that happened in Chhatrasal stadium.

In relation to the incidents of Shalimar Bagh, the charges were framed under sections of Kidnapping, causing grievous hurt, criminal conspiracy including rioting and Unlawful assembly against 10 accused excluding Sushil Kumar. The court had also directed to frame charges in relation to the incident that happened at Model Town under sections of criminal conspiracy, rioting and Unlawful assembly against 15 accused persons excluding Sushil Kumar.

Sagar and three others were allegedly abducted and beaten up in Chhatrasal stadium on the night of 4 May 2021. Sagar had succumbed to injuries during treatment in the hospital and Sonu Mahaal was grievously injured in the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupiter

Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupite...

 Global
2
Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023