State govt to constitute bureau to make clearance easy for industries: Himachal Minister

Himachal Pradesh Industry Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan on Saturday said that the state government is making clearance and other formalities easy for the industrial sector in the state.

ANI | Updated: 21-01-2023 23:01 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 23:01 IST
Himachal Pradesh Industry Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Industry Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan on Saturday said that the state government is making clearance and other formalities easy for the industrial sector in the state. "We are scrapping the Single window clearance method for the industrial units. We are forming a Bureau to facilitate the industry. The bureau will collect all the NOCs of the government for industry and they just will have to apply in the Bureau and clearance will be given in time bound / manner. We will give legal sanctity to the bureau, the bill will be passed in the Assembly. We are also shortening the process of Section 118 in the state for industry. The file of clearance will not move from one place to another in the secretariat but it will be the duty of the bureau to collect the NOCs and forward the file directly to the Chief Minister," said the Minister.

He said the industry sector in the state will not have to face problems anymore in the state. "Those officials who will not give the clearance in the time frame set by the bureau and the government then the legal action will be taken against him or her," said Chauhan.

He said that the work of the Medical Device Park has been started and the Bulk Drug Park project will be initiated soon. "We are starting work at the Bulk Drug Park in Una. We will hire one international-level consultant so that the drug park is international. We have also started the first phase of the medical device park at Nalagarh, it was pending due to elections. We have also started the first phase of the medical device park at Nalagarh, it was pending due to elections. The government of India had approved 40 crore rupees and they had threatened us to spend the money and send them the utility certificate so that they get a second installment for working at the medical device park," said Chauhan. (ANI)

