Left Menu

Samajwadi Party Maharashtra president receives death threat over Aurangazeb remark

The Colaba Police Station in Mumbai has lodged an FIR against the unknown person under relevant section of law.

ANI | Updated: 21-01-2023 23:13 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 23:13 IST
Samajwadi Party Maharashtra president receives death threat over Aurangazeb remark
Samajwadi Party Maharashtra president Abu Asim Azmi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party (SP) Maharashtra president Abu Asim Azmi received death threats for supporting Aurangzeb, informed the Mumbai Police on Saturday. Azmi's personal assistant received a call. The person who made the call allegedly hurled abuses on the call and threatened to kill Abu Asim Azmi.

The Colaba Police Station in Mumbai has lodged an FIR against the unknown person under sections 506 (2) and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). "FIR lodged at Colaba Police Station in Mumbai against the unknown person under sections 506 (2) and 504 of the IPC. Further investigation is underway," said Mumbai Police.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
4
NASA video shows several solar flares bursting off the Sun | Watch

NASA video shows several solar flares bursting off the Sun | Watch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023