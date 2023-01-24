Left Menu

Portrait of Bal Thackeray unveiled in Maha Assembly by CM Shinde

The portrait was unveiled by Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

ANI | Updated: 24-01-2023 08:19 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 08:19 IST
Portrait of Bal Thackeray unveiled in Maha Assembly by CM Shinde
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray skipped Bal Thackeray's portrait unveiling event at the central hall of the Maharashtra Assembly on Monday. The portrait was unveiled by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In view of the occasion, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar, Deputy Chairperson of the Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe, Opposition leader Ajit Pawar, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, and Union minister Narayan Rane were present at the event. Speaking at the ceremony, opposition Leader Ajit Pawar said, "It is a matter of pleasure for the Marathi people and for Maharashtra that the oil portrait of leader Balasaheb Thackeray, who fought for the self-respect of the country, for the rights of the Marathi people, for the interest of Maharashtra, is being installed in the auditorium of Vidhan Bhawan".

Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Neelam Gorhe said, "when the Mandal Commission movement for OBC started after that Balasaheb Thackeray did the work of bringing the maximum number of OBC people to power," she added. Union minister Narayan Rane speaking in the ceremony said, "Marathi people will get justice for Hindutva in Shiv Sena that's why we joined Shiv Sena. We didn't even know about the post of minister, we joined Shiv Sena with the feeling of working." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
4
NASA video shows several solar flares bursting off the Sun | Watch

NASA video shows several solar flares bursting off the Sun | Watch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023