Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Review meeting to be held every 15 days to expedite recruitment process, says CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi that a review meeting should be held every 15 days at the government level to expedite the recruitment process, said a statement from Chief Minister's Office on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 24-01-2023 08:22 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 08:22 IST
Uttarakhand: Review meeting to be held every 15 days to expedite recruitment process, says CM
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi that a review meeting should be held every 15 days at the government level to expedite the recruitment process, said a statement from Chief Minister's Office on Monday. He said that requisitions should be sent as soon as possible after taking full details of vacant posts from all departments, where appointments are to be made through ad-hoc and outsourcing etc, and the recruitment process should also be expedited.

The Chief Minister said that the state government will provide adequate employment opportunities to the state's youth. He said that all recruitment processes should be ensured with complete transparency. If anyone tries to disturb the recruitment process, then they should be given the strictest punishment. The Chief Minister said that a target had been set to make Uttarakhand a drug-free state by 2025. For this, the efforts being made by various departments should also be reviewed continuously.

The Chief Minister has given instructions to Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi to hold a meeting with the concerned departments in 15 days to make Uttarakhand drug-free. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
4
NASA video shows several solar flares bursting off the Sun | Watch

NASA video shows several solar flares bursting off the Sun | Watch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023