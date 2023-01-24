Left Menu

West Bengal: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari alleges Chief Secretary of drawing HRA worth Rs 16.4 lakh

BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday accused the Chief Secretary of the state, Dr Hari Krishna Dwivedi (IAS) of drawing House Rent Allowance from the government while having two rent-free government accommodations.

24-01-2023
BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday accused the Chief Secretary of the state, Dr Hari Krishna Dwivedi (IAS) of drawing House Rent Allowance from the government while having two rent-free government accommodations. Suvendu Adhikari sought clarification from IAS Dwivedi and wrote on his official Twitter account, "I have sent an email to the Hon'ble Chief Secretary of West Bengal, Dr Hari Krishna Dwivedi (IAS), asking him to either confirm or deny whether or not he has been drawing House Rent Allowance all the while enjoying not one but two rent-free Government accommodations. Hope he'd respond soon."

Through an official letter, the BJP leader accused him of abusing his power and said, "This is a case of clear abuse of power and is grossly illegal and mala fide in nature." Adhikari accused him of drawing more than Rs 16.4 lakh HRA since September 9, 2020 while being posted as Chief Secretary and extended the special privilege to the then Chief Secretary and Home Secretary while being posted as the Finance Secretary.

"As Finance Secretary you extended a special privilege to the Chief Secretary and Home Secretary to allow them to draw HRA in spite of enjoying rent-free Government accommodation although other IAS officers of equivalent seniority continue to stay in Government accommodations, normally flats, drawing no such benefit," reads the letter. Additionally, the BJP leader said that the Chief Secretary's latest Annual Immovable Property Return reveals that he rented out his two accommodations at Newtown.

"In addition, his latest Annual Immovable Property Return reveals that he is also earned by renting out his personal accommodations - (a) Rs. 15,84,000/- from a G+4 Bungalow at Newtown, Rajarhat (b) Rs. 4,80,000/- from a flat in Uniworld City Gardens in Newtown," Adhikari tweeted. The BJP leader sought reply from the Chief Secretary within seven days and said that if the allegations were proven true, it would be a matter of shame to draw public money for personal use. (ANI)

