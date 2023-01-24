Left Menu

Imported hydrogen can beat EU production costs by 2030 - study

At that rate, Australia, Chile and Spain would be able to produce it at 3.1 euros/kg, Morocco at 3.2 euros/kg and the United Arab Emirates at 3.6 euros/kg, it said. Aurora compared the assumed costs of production, conversion into other energy forms and transport via ship, pipeline or trucks.

Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2023 20:59 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 20:57 IST
Imported hydrogen can beat EU production costs by 2030 - study
Representative image Image Credit: Business Investor Guide

Imports of renewable hydrogen into the European Union by 2030 will be competitively priced compared with domestically produced clean hydrogen, a future energy source to replace fossil fuels, a study by Aurora Energy said on Tuesday. In the RePowerEU policy, lawmakers have assumed that hydrogen usage in the bloc will reach 20 million tonnes a year by the end of the decade, half of which will be met by imports of hydrogen derived from carbon-free sources such as wind and solar power, according to Aurora.

The war in Ukraine has sharpened the region's focus on security of energy supply, and the use of green hydrogen from renewable electricity is compatible with its climate goals. Aurora calculated in a case study that output of clean hydrogen in Germany will cost between 3.9 and 5 euros ($4.23-5.43) per kilogram by 2030.

Recent studies have put the current cost of hydrogen from green power in North Europe within a rough range of 6-8 euros. At that rate, Australia, Chile and Spain would be able to produce it at 3.1 euros/kg, Morocco at 3.2 euros/kg and the United Arab Emirates at 3.6 euros/kg, it said.

Aurora compared the assumed costs of production, conversion into other energy forms and transport via ship, pipeline or trucks. In conclusions on transport modes, it found pipeline transport to be least expensive, which it said favoured sunny Spain and Morocco as suppliers to industries further north.

Spain last month detailed costs of a proposed hydrogen pipeline, called H2Med, linking eastern Spain and southern France, which Germany last weekend said it would join. Aurora said the pipeline would ideally also run south to Morocco. Ship transports into Germany would be generally 20% more expensive than those via pipeline, while using liquid organic carriers (LOHC) or ammonia to bind hydrogen for re-conversion at its destination would be even more expensive, Aurora said.

However, seaborne ammonia imports carrying hydrogen from Chile and Australia into Germany might be within the assumed domestic production cost range by 2030. ($1 = 0.9213 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
3
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India
4
Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023