Bringing Divyangjan into mainstream always our topmost priority: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday stated that the state government is working with determination to empower Divyangjan and bring them into the mainstream of society and development. On Wednesday, during the Janata Darshan program organized at the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Auditorium of the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur, the CM said, "Divyangjan needs encouragement and cooperation more than sympathy. The administration and departmental officers should make sure that the appropriate resources, equipment, and certificates are available on a priority basis."

Over 300 people came to meet the CM at the Janata Darshan program. The Chief Minister assured them that every problem would be resolved in a quick, and satisfactory manner.

Some "Divyangjan" came to Janata Darshan to request a tricycle, while "Divyang" with mental problems and their family members came to ask for the issuance of a certificate. After learning of their issue, the Chief Minister gave the direction to quickly provide tricycles or motorized tricycles to needy individuals. Along with this, he gave instructions that no obstacles of any type should stand in the way of giving certificates to people with mental disabilities.

On the requests of several visitors for financial assistance for the treatment of serious diseases, the CM said that it would be provided as soon as the estimates were ready. "No one's treatment will be hampered due to a lack of money, " CM Yogi asserted. Yogi Adityanath instructed that all revenue and police-related matters be resolved with complete transparency and fairness, stressing that injustice should not be done to anyone. If someone is encroaching on another person's property forcibly, then he should be taught a lesson according to the law.

The Chief Minister stated that victims should be treated with compassion, and should be assisted. Along with blessing the children who had come with some of the complainants, CM also gave them chocolates as an encouragement to study hard. (ANI)

