Left Menu

Lucknow apartment collapse: SP leader's son arrested, FIR registered against three

The Uttar Police have registered FIR against three people in connection with the case.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 19:18 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 19:18 IST
Lucknow apartment collapse: SP leader's son arrested, FIR registered against three
Visual from the spot of apartment collapse. (FIle Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In connection with the collapse of the Alaya apartment, in which three people died, one person named Nawazish Shahid, who happens to be the son of Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shahid Manzoor was arrested on Wednesday. The Uttar Police have registered FIR against three people in connection with the case. They have been identified as Nawazish Shahid, Mohammad Tariq and Fahad Yazdani, the police said.

As per the police, the search is underway to nab the other two accused. The FIR has been lodged by senior sub-inspector Daya Shankar Dwiwedi. The case has been registered under sections 308, 323, 420, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As per the allegations, the construction was done without passing the map, and substandard materials were used in the construction. The three are also accused of cheating people in the greed of earning money.

The police have said that the people complained of the building shaking due to the construction work going on with drilling machines. Earlier on Tuesday, three people died after the building collapsed on Wazir Hasanganj Road in Lucknow, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said.

As per the latest reports, three people are still trapped under rubble and the dead body of one old lady has been recovered from the spot. According to an official statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the accident and instructed sending SDRF and NDRF teams on the spot.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials of the district administration to take the injured to the hospital immediately for their proper treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023