India's first indigenously developed Cervavac vaccine will help prevent Cervical cancer: Jitendra Singh

Serum Institute of India Director Prakash Kumar Singh on Thursday presented Made in India HPV Vaccine Cervavac to Union Minister Jitendra Singh at the Union Minister's residence.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh. (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Serum Institute of India Director Prakash Kumar Singh on Thursday presented Made in India HPV Vaccine Cervavac to Union Minister Jitendra Singh at the Union Minister's residence. Union Minister Jitendra Singh told ANI, "This Cervavac vaccine is completely indigenously manufactured, the first of its kind. Its research and experimentation were done in the Department of Biotechnology. The work of further developing and bringing it to the market was done by Serum Institute, Pune."

He said that Cervix is another symbol and proof of the potential that has come to the fore in the field of preventive medicine. Due to the availability of this vaccine in the market, the women of India who are suffering from cervical cancer can be relieved greatly. "It is a matter of great pride for all of us and the way respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself intervened during Covid and encouraged us by taking a personal interest and day-to-day monitoring. This is the result of the DNA vaccine that was there earlier. We have only one department, the Department of Biotechnology, under the Ministry of Science and Technology, through which, the Nasal vaccine was also developed," said Jitendra Singh.

Jitendra Singh said that the Herpes virus is a virus that causes different types of infections. The Herpes virus is even more important in the context of India as cancer of the cervix is very high among women. "If the vaccine becomes available in the market for women, especially in large quantities, our Indian women suffering from cervical cancer can be relieved," he added.

On the occasion of India's National Girl Child Day and Cervical Cancer Awareness Month of India on January 25, Serum Institute launched the first Made in India HPV Vaccine at the hands of Home Minister Amit Shah. India's first indigenously developed quadrivalent human papillomavirus vaccine was developed in partnership with the Department of Biotechnology and Serum Institute of India. (ANI)

