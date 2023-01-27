Hong Kong stocks ease ahead of China market reopening after Lunar New Year holiday
** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd, which gained 3.61%, while the biggest loser was Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd, which fell 3.53%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.11%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.08%.
Hong Kong shares edged down on Friday, with investors locking in gains after a strong start in the new year and ahead of the reopening of China markets after a week-long Lunar New Year holiday. ** Mainland China markets are due to resume trading on Monday.
** By lunch break, the Hang Seng index was down 11.51 points or 0.05% at 22,555.27. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.18% to 7,720.65. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd, which gained 3.61%, while the biggest loser was Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd, which fell 3.53%.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.11%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.08%. ** Property developers, including Henderson Land and CK Asset, slipped as Hong Kong home prices dropped 15.6% in 2022, snapping 13 years of gain.
** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.7%, while the IT sector added 0.47%, the financial sector eased 0.42% and the property sector rose 0.35%. ** The top gainers among H-shares were SenseTime Group Inc up 12.39%, followed by Country Garden and Longfor Group Holdings Ltd, which was up 3.51%.
** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Xinyi Solar, Lenovo Group Ltd, which fell 2.8% and Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd, down by 2.23%.
