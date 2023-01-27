Left Menu

AMU student raises religious slogans in NCC uniform, suspended

The student who was allegedly involved in raising religious slogans in National Cadet Corps (NCC) uniform on the Aligarh Muslim University campus during the Republic Day programme has been suspended, an official said on Friday.


The student who was allegedly involved in raising religious slogans in National Cadet Corps (NCC) uniform at the Aligarh Muslim University campus during the Republic Day programme has been suspended, an official said on Friday. This comes a day after a video showing a group of students clad in the NCC uniform were purportedly chanting 'Allah-hu-Akhbar' (God is great) after unfurling the Tricolour outside Strachey Hall.

"A student in NCC uniform, who in a viral video was seen raising a slogan unbecoming of the occasion during the Republic Day program at Aligarh Muslim University, placed under suspension with immediate effect pending inquiry," Proctor of AMU said. Superintendent of police, Aligarh, Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said that the University administration set up a disciplinary committee to probe the incident. However, he said that no complaint has been received in the matter so far.

"On January 26, a video in which NCC cadets of AMU were shouting slogans related to a particular religion had gone viral. There was no other slogan regarding any other religion. Till now we haven't received any complaint regarding that matter," Gunawat told ANI. "Taking notice of that video, the University administration was made aware of it and they have set up a disciplinary committee to inquire about the matter. They have suspended the particular student who was involved in raising those slogans," he added.

In the viral video, students, clad in the uniform of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), were purportedly heard chanting the religious slogan after the unfurling of the Tricolour on campus, outside Strachey Hall. Earlier, the Proctor of Aligarh Muslim University, Wasim Ali, said an order has been issued to investigate the matter.

"Further action will be taken after investigation. The police have also gathered information about the incident," Ali said. (ANI)

