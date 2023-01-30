Left Menu

Meghalaya: BSF rescues 25 cattle on international border of East Khasi Hills

Alert troops of Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya rescued 25 cattle from the International border of East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya on Sunday which were being smuggled from India to Bangladesh.

ANI | Updated: 30-01-2023 23:48 IST | Created: 30-01-2023 23:48 IST
Meghalaya: BSF rescues 25 cattle on international border of East Khasi Hills
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Alert troops of Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya rescued 25 cattle from the International border of East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya on Sunday which were being smuggled from India to Bangladesh. Mobile Check Post of 04 Bn BSF deployed in the area Nongskhen, East Khasi hills observed that some cattle were being taken towards the International boundary through a forest area by some smugglers, read a press statement from Meghalaya Frontier BSF Shillong.

On being challenged by BSF troops, smugglers fled from the spot leaving the cattle behind. Smugglers often hide cattle in the forest area and try to cross them through unfenced patches to get the opportunity. Border Security Forces seized 3481 cattle in 2022 on the international border and continue its efforts to make border crime and smuggling free. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

 Global
2
Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

 United Kingdom
3
Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

 Global
4
The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development
Blog

The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

A Drop of Hope: The Connection Between Water and Sustainable Development

The Power of H2O: Water and Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023