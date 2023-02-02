Panama's Copa Airlines pilots avert strike, reach deal with company
Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2023 20:51 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 20:51 IST
Pilots at Panama's Copa Airlines have called off a planned strike after reaching a deal with the company, the Panamanian Commercial Aviators Union (UNPAC) said on Thursday.
The pilots last month said they would launch a strike on Feb. 2 after failing to reach a "fair and sustainable agreement" over new contracts.
