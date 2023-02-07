Biden says he is not sure whether U.S. would ban TikTok
Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2023 03:12 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 03:12 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he was not sure if Washington would ban Chinese-owned short video app TikTok.
"I'm not sure. I know I don't have it on my phone," Biden said, responding to a reporter's question about TikTok after returning to Washington from a weekend retreat in Camp David.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Washington
- U.S.
- Chinese
- Joe Biden
- Biden
- TikTok
- Camp David
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rwanda follows Chinese-style military parade in recently concluded graduation ceremony
US must put strict measures on Chinese Tourists to protect from Covid infections: Reports
U.S. wants to see quicker progress on World Bank reforms- Yellen
Health News Roundup: Chinese pray for health in Lunar New Year as COVID death toll rises; China says COVID outbreak has infected 80% of population and more
Moscow sees no prospects for U.S.-Russia meeting on New START treaty - agencies