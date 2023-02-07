Uttarakhand top cop invited to attend India Conference at Harvard University

Additional Director General of Police, Uttarakhand Abhinav Kumar, IPS has been invited as a speaker at the annual India Conference 2023 to be held in Harvard Kennedy School in the United States between February 11-12. "The graduate students of Harvard University are excited and honoured to invite you to be a speaker at the 20th edition of the annual India Conference taking place on February 11-12, 2023. One of the largest student-run conferences of its kind in the United States, the event is organized entirely by students from across the Harvard Schools and will be held at Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School," reads the letter from Harssh A Poddar, MC/MPA Harvard Kennedy School.

The letter said the conference hosts over 5000 attendees from around the world and has been featured in leading Indian and international publications. The theme for this year's conference is "Vision 2047: India at 100 years of Independence". The India Conference offers a platform for policymakers, business leaders, cultural icons and academic experts to meaningfully discuss how India can fulfill her global potential. The conference has a history of hosting leaders ranging from India's top ministers and officials to business leaders and influencers.

"Your views in the area of best practices in law enforcement in challenging areas shall be invaluable to the attendees of the conference and have the power to inform a global audience of how Indian law enforcement agencies have dealt with exigencies in sensitive areas and created opportunities going forward for holistic development of these regions in the decades to come," it said. "We are fortunate to have the opportunity to leverage the resources and brand of Harvard University to foster a positive dialogue and narrative about India. We hope you will accept and join us in person in Boston. We would also like you to join our invite-only reception dinner on February 11 with all conference speakers and the organizing team," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)