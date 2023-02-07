Left Menu

Motilal Oswal arm invests Rs 400 cr in Pan Healthcare

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2023 12:57 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 12:51 IST
Motilal Oswal arm invests Rs 400 cr in Pan Healthcare
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A Motilal Oswal arm on Tuesday announced a Rs 400 crore investment in Rajkot-based hygiene products maker Pan Healthcare for a minority stake.

The company established in 2016, which manufactures diapers and sanitary napkins, will use the funds for brand building and ramping up distribution, its promoter Chirag Pan said in a statement.

Funds managed by or advised by Motilal Oswal Alternate Investment Advisors (MO Alts) have invested in the company of Pan Group, which also has interest in cement, cotton, steel and agri-trading, the statement said.

Vijay Dhanuka, head of consumer sector at MO Alts said the hygiene products segment in India is significantly underpenetrated as reflected by per capita diaper consumption of less than 60 units as against 1,000 in the US and 400 in China, and the market is dominated by multinational companies.

“The company's strategy of creating large-scale operations, be it in manufacturing or in offline distribution through large feet-on-street workforce, will allow them to offer high quality products at competitive prices not just across tier II/ III cities but even in rural areas,” he added.

MO Alts has been investing in underpenetrated categories, large distribution plays, and identifying businesses and promoters that emerge from tier II/III cities, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy"

Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitt...

 United States
2
Adani Group stocks fall further in morning trade

Adani Group stocks fall further in morning trade

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa records two imported cholera cases; China records 3,278 COVID-related deaths between Jan 27 and Feb 2

Health News Roundup: South Africa records two imported cholera cases; China ...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Strategic Partnership With Zoom And Increase In Funding For Wa’Ed Ventures

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Strategic Partnership With Zoom And Increase In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Mastering Your Money: A Guide to Personal Finance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023