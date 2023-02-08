Mumbai: Two persons arrested in rape case with minor girl

Mumbai Police have arrested two persons in an alleged rape case with a minor girl, the police official said on Tuesday. The case has been registered under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"A case of rape of a 12-year-old girl was registered in Mumbai's NM Joshi Marg Police Station against two people under section 376 of the IPC and the POCSO Act. On the basis of the victim's statement, both accused have been arrested," a Mumbai police official said. Giving the details about the incident, the police said that it took place one month ago when the victim was alone at her home.

"She was alone at her home when one of the accused came and said that her brother-in-law has called on the track near Mahalaxmi and Lower Parel railway station, but when she refused to go, the accused forcefully and threateningly took the victim to the track. The other accused present on the spot (the girl's brother-in-law) takes the girl to a deserted place and raped her," the police said. According to the police, the accused also threatened to kill her family members if she tells anyone about the incident.

The incident came to light when the victim girl told her family about it one month after it had taken place following a police complaint filed by her family. Both the accused and the victim are residents of the same locality, the police said.

Both accused were produced in the court, where the court sent the first accused to judicial custody and the second accused to police custody. (ANI)

