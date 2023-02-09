Left Menu

Mumbai: Taxi driver arrested for doing obscene acts looking at girl

A taxi driver was arrested by the police, for allegedly doing obscene acts by looking at a girl, Mumbai Police informed on Wednesday.

A taxi driver was arrested by the police, for allegedly doing obscene acts by looking at a girl, Mumbai Police informed on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Abdul Ahmad Ghaus Mohammad Rahini (23), the police said.

"On January 6 at 9 pm, the victim girl was passing through Hajiali in the Worli area, when a car driver, who works as a pick-up and drop driver, called the girl near his car on the pretext of asking for her address. As soon as she reached the car, the driver started doing an obscene act by seeing the girl," the police further said. The girl recorded the act on her phone.

The Mumbai police also said that the accused fled away after the girl started shouting. "Seeing the seriousness of the matter, the police immediately registered a case and started an investigation and after checking the CCTV installed in that area, the police came to know that the vehicle had reached an office in Andheri," the police personnel said.

The police reached the spot and arrested the accused the very next morning. "The police reached the spot on the same night, but the office was closed at the night and the accused' phone was also switched off. The police waited for the accused driver outside the office overnight and at the other two places. When the accused driver reached the office in the morning, the police team, which was guarding him throughout the night, arrested him," the police official further said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

