TN: CPI-M holds protest against Union Budget, calls it budget of "corporate companies"

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a protest on Wednesday against Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for 2023-2024 and called it a budget of 'corporate companies'. Talking to ANI, G Ramakrishnan, the Secretary of CPI(M) said, "Our party is holding a protest against the Union Budget. The budget is not in favour of the poor and the middle class but it is in favour of corporate companies."

Earlier, on February 1, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023-24, which was the last entire Budget of the Narendra Modi government ahead of the general elections next year. Secretary of CPI(M) Ramakrishnan further said, "In the protest, we also press that the GST on food and medicine items should be abolished."

The CPI(M) leader said, "People expect PM Modi to tell what action the government is going to take against Adani." Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the motion of thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The opposition demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Adani-Hindenburg controversy. Both the Houses had faced disruptions for the past three days over opposition demands concerning the Hidenburg-Adani row. The Hindenburg-Adani row figured prominently in the debate with the opposition MPs pressing their demand for a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

The first half of the Budget session will continue till February 13 and the second half will be held from March 13 to April 6. (ANI)

