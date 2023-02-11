Guidelines for farmers' subsidy to be revised: Karandlaje

The Centre will introduce new guidelines for releasing subsidies to farmers for the purchase of farm machinery and tools, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje has said.

A major portion of the subsidy is at present set apart for the purchase of tractors and farmers are not able to purchase other farm machineries and tools required for their daily work, she said, inaugurating a three-day farm machinery fair on the premises of the Vivekananda college at Puttur Friday evening. The minister asked youth to explore new methods for producing value added products from coconut as there is huge demand for such products including coconut sugar and coconut milk.

She also suggested that arecanut and coconut growers can cultivate oil palm as an inter-crop as there is demand for palm oil which is being imported now. The farmers should strive for achieving self-sufficiency in edible oil production.

Karandlaje said her ministry has sent a proposal on raising the minimum import price of arecanut to the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT). The DGFT will forward the same to the Commerce Ministry which will take a final decision.

The central arecanut and cocoa marketing and processing cooperative (CAMPCO) president A Kishore Kumar Kodgi, in his speech, requested the union government not to allow import of arecanut as it will adversely affect the domestic market.

