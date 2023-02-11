Left Menu

According to DCP (South) Chandan Chaudhary, secret information was received by the Narcotics Squad that a person involved in supplying of contraband substances would come near Raman Manjul DDA Park, Main Road in Greater Kailash.

Nepal national arrested with 530gm of Charas in Delhi's Greater Kailash
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The South District Narcotics Squad of Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a 22-year-old man from Nepal and recovered 530 grams of Hashish (Charas) from his possession. The accused has been identified as Amadi Vikas Tamang, a resident of Kathmandu, officials said.

According to DCP (South) Chandan Chaudhary, secret information was received by the Narcotics Squad that a person involved in supplying of contraband substances would come near Raman Manjul DDA Park, Main Road in Greater Kailash. Accordingly, a strategic trap was laid by police near the park in Greater Kailash. After a while, a person was seen roaming under suspicious condition. He was signaled by police to stop but instead of stopping, he started moving swiftly.

Reacting promptly, the team successfully overpowered the suspect. During search, a total of 530 grams of Hashish (Charas) was recovered from his possession.

Accordingly, a case under section 20 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Greater Kailash Police Station and investigation of the case has been taken up. The recovered contraband substances were seized.

During investigation, the accused disclosed that he is a Nepali citizen and a permanent resident of Katmandu. He was residing in India since last 6 months and used to work as a helper in events and Parties. He got involved with drug suppliers and started supplying drugs in South Delhi and NCR regions, officials said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

