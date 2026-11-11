A More Educated World, but Where Are the Jobs? The Graduate Employment Challenge

The global expansion of higher education is creating a fundamental challenge for economies seeking to transform educational attainment into productive employment. Universities can expand admissions, establish new institutions and produce graduates at an unprecedented pace, but employment structures do not necessarily evolve at the same speed. The result is a widening distinction between the number of people acquiring degrees and the growth of formal employment held by university-educated workers.

A study titled "When Graduate Supply Outpaces Formal Employment Absorption: Higher Education Expansion in a Transition Economy," published in the journal Societies, examines this relationship through Uzbekistan's rapid educational transformation. Authored by Behzod Tagaev, Zulnaidi Yaacob, Jintanee Ru-Zhue and Somnuk Aujirapongpan, the research develops a framework for understanding how graduate production and formal employment growth can diverge even when both are increasing.

The findings challenge a common assumption underlying higher education expansion: increasing the supply of qualified workers does not automatically generate corresponding growth in employment opportunities. Yet the researchers carefully distinguish this divergence from graduate unemployment or insufficient labour demand, neither of which their administrative data directly establish. Their analysis instead raises broader questions about how economies coordinate educational development with changing occupational structures.

The Education Expansion Dilemma: More Graduates, Different Employment Trajectories

Expanding university access has long been associated with building human capital, improving professional opportunities and supporting economic modernization. However, increasing educational capacity and expanding employment held by higher-educated workers involve different institutions, incentives and adjustment processes. Universities can substantially increase graduate production while employers and economic sectors change their workforce composition more gradually.

Uzbekistan provides a striking illustration. Between 2017 and 2024, its higher education institutions increased from 72 to 222, while student enrollment rose from approximately 298,000 to 1.43 million. Participation among people aged 18–23 climbed from 8.3% to 47.7%, reflecting a substantial broadening of access to university education within a relatively short period.

Annual graduate output increased from 67,448 to 211,197 over the same period, more than tripling. Undergraduate admissions grew even faster, rising from 80,822 to 360,110. This expanding pipeline indicates that the increase in graduate supply was part of a much larger transformation in educational participation and institutional capacity.

Formal employment held by higher-educated workers also expanded, increasing from approximately 1.24 million to 1.79 million, or 44.7%. However, annual graduate production grew considerably faster. By 2024, the education system was producing more than twice as many graduates as in 2022, while annual net additions to the recorded higher-educated employment stock remained close to 83,000.

The researchers describe this configuration as Expansion Absorption Decoupling. Their Structural Absorption Capacity Ratio compares annual net additions to formal higher-educated employment with annual graduate output. The ratio declined from an earlier benchmark of 0.703, excluding an exceptional 2021 observation, to 0.452 in 2023 and 0.391 in 2024.

Crucially, the decline resulted from accelerating graduate production rather than contracting net employment-stock growth. The 2024 divergence remained evident under alternative timing and hypothetical worker-replacement assumptions, although the 2023 result was sensitive to whether graduates were assigned to the current or preceding year's employment changes. The findings therefore establish a descriptive divergence, not a measured shortage of graduate jobs.

Why a More Educated Workforce Does Not Guarantee Matching Employment Growth

One of the research's most revealing findings is that educational upgrading occurred across every economic activity examined. Between 2017 and 2024, all 19 sectors recorded an increase in the proportion of workers holding higher education qualifications. This pattern coexisted with graduate supply expanding much faster than annual net growth in the formal higher-educated employment stock.

Information and communication recorded an increase in higher-education intensity from 31.6% to 42.3%, while professional, scientific and technical activities rose from 39.7% to 56.5%. Finance increased from 59.5% to 69.9%, education from 51.9% to 59.3%, and health from 15.5% to 21.5%. Manufacturing also registered educational upgrading despite comparatively limited higher-educated employment.

These patterns expose an important distinction between workforce composition and employment expansion. A sector may employ a greater proportion of university-qualified workers without generating additional positions at a pace comparable with graduate production. Higher educational attainment among employees also does not establish that their jobs require degrees or involve more advanced professional tasks.

Differences between academic disciplines further complicate the relationship. The study compared graduate production in selected fields with changes in higher-educated employment within broadly related economic activities. Across 2023 and 2024, health recorded the highest pooled field-aligned ratio at 0.787, followed by education at 0.592 and information and communication technology at 0.401.

Engineering registered a considerably lower ratio of 0.162, while agriculture recorded a negative ratio of 0.227, reflecting contraction in higher-educated employment within its aligned activity. Engineering and agriculture occupied the lowest positions in both years, although the researchers caution that two years of observations cannot establish a persistent long-term ordering.

The differences do not establish which graduates obtained employment or whether particular degrees generated stronger career outcomes. Graduates may work outside their academic disciplines, while broad industrial classifications cannot capture individual occupational destinations. Nevertheless, the patterns demonstrate why university expansion cannot be evaluated through aggregate graduate numbers without examining the sectors and professional pathways connected to different qualifications.

Regional Labour Markets Reveal the Limits of Graduate Production

The relationship between university expansion and employment growth also varies geographically. Educational institutions can produce graduates within particular regions, but subsequent employment may occur elsewhere. Migration, regional economic structures and differences in occupational opportunities complicate any assumption that increased local graduate production automatically translates into equivalent local employment growth.

Using administrative data covering 14 regions, the researchers examined whether larger graduate flows were associated with greater annual increases in higher-educated employment. Their preferred statistical model estimated that an additional 1,000 graduates within a region corresponded with approximately 347 additional higher-educated employees in the same region and year.

However, the statistical evidence was considerably stronger against a one-for-one relationship than for a reliably positive association. Conservative testing weakened confidence in the positive relationship, while excluding Tashkent city substantially reduced statistical precision. The researchers therefore characterize the estimated regional association as suggestive rather than definitive.

Another complication arises because some graduates may already be employed when completing their qualifications. Such workers can enter the recorded higher-educated employment category through credential acquisition without representing newly created jobs. Regional movements and employment registration changes can also influence the observed relationship independently of graduate hiring.

These qualifications are especially relevant to economies where education, labour markets and regional development are changing simultaneously. The findings suggest that examining graduate supply alongside local employment structures can reveal patterns that national averages conceal, although identifying their causes requires more detailed information about workers and employers.

For policymakers, the distinction supports closer coordination between higher education planning, regional economic development and employment monitoring. Expanding universities may increase educational access, but the geographical distribution of institutions cannot independently determine where graduates eventually work or whether their qualifications correspond with available occupations.

Beyond Enrollment Targets: Rethinking the Education-to-Employment Equation

The research offers a broader framework for evaluating higher education expansion without reducing its value to immediate job placement. University education can produce social and individual benefits beyond formal employment, while restricting admissions solely to preserve the scarcity of degrees would overlook those contributions. Nevertheless, rapid expansion can create adjustment challenges when graduate supply changes faster than occupational structures.

For governments, the findings support monitoring graduate production alongside formal employment-stock growth, sectoral workforce composition and regional differences. Such indicators could complement conventional measures of enrollment, unemployment and educational attainment, helping identify where further investigation into education-to-work transitions may be necessary.

Universities and employers also face questions about how qualifications translate into occupational capabilities. The study discusses practical learning, employer participation, curriculum responsiveness and visible skills recognition as possible ways to strengthen transitions. However, improving graduate employability cannot independently establish whether additional formal positions will be created.

The evidence also highlights substantial measurement challenges. Official employment stocks exclude parts of informal work and self-employment, while net changes conceal worker departures and replacement hiring. Graduate records include people who may already hold jobs, and the available administrative statistics cannot reveal wages, occupation-level mismatch or individual career outcomes.

Future research linking graduate records with employment histories, earnings, occupations and migration could clarify how expanding educational attainment affects labour market transitions. Employer vacancy information would help distinguish positions genuinely requiring university qualifications from jobs occupied by degree holders. Comparative research could also determine whether observed divergence persists across different stages of economic development.