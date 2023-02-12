Left Menu

Ukraine says three major regions can avoid power cuts after attacks

Ukraine's armed forces said Russian forces had fired more than 100 missiles and mounted 12 air and 20 shelling attacks on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2023 01:22 IST | Created: 12-02-2023 01:22 IST
Ukraine says three major regions can avoid power cuts after attacks

Three big Ukrainian regions and the capital Kyiv will be able to avoid electricity cuts on Sunday, leading producer DTEK said on Saturday as authorities worked to repair power grids damaged by a major Russian strike.

Russia's defence ministry earlier said its forces had carried out a "massive strike" on critically important energy facilities of Ukraine's military-industrial complex on Friday. DTEK said in a statement that grid operator Ukrenergo had not imposed any additional restrictions on consumption on Sunday, which meant there should be no power cuts in Kyiv and the surrounding region as well as the Odesa and Dnipro regions.

Ukraine's energy minister, German Galushchenko, said Russia had hit power facilities in six regions with missiles and drones, causing blackouts across most of the country. Ukraine's armed forces said Russian forces had fired more than 100 missiles and mounted 12 air and 20 shelling attacks on Friday. It said 61 Russian cruise missiles were destroyed.

Russia has repeatedly attacked civilian infrastructure far from the front lines, leaving millions of Ukrainians without power, heat or water for days at a time in the middle of winter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US blew up Nord Stream pipeline in covert operation, says top investigative journalist

US blew up Nord Stream pipeline in covert operation, says top investigative ...

 United States
2
Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things: Protecting Your Devices and Your Data
Blog

Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things: Protecting Your Devices and Your D...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi shortlisted for FIFA's The Best Award with Mbappe and Benzema; NFL-Philadelphia has Eagle eye on Super Bowl and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi shortlisted for FIFA's The Best Award with...

 Global
4
Air India all set to sign 'historic' deal with Airbus, Boeing: Sources

Air India all set to sign 'historic' deal with Airbus, Boeing: Sources

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things: Protecting Your Devices and Your Data

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023