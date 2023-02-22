Left Menu

Two killed, more than 50 trapped in China coal mine collapse -state media

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-02-2023 17:36 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 17:33 IST
Two killed, more than 50 trapped in China coal mine collapse -state media
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Two people were killed and more than 50 were trapped in a large-scale coal mine collapse in northern China's Inner Mongolia region, state media reported on Wednesday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered rescue and search efforts at the site and Premier Li Keqiang demanded a rapid investigation into the cause of the accident. The collapse occurred at an open-pit mine located in the Alxa League which is owned by Xinjing Coal Mining Company.

Inner Mongolia is among the country's top coal producers, and like other regions in China has been producing at a heightened rate over the past year or so under a government call to boost local supply and stabilise prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
2
Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recycling and Water Conservation with Bisleri Greener Promise

Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recy...

 India
3
PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

 Nigeria
4
JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency: A Game-Changer for Finance

Blockchain vs IOTA: Understanding the Fundamental Differences

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023