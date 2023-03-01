Left Menu

AYUSH admission scam: Uttar Pradesh STF arrests private hospital director in Mirzapur

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) probing into the AYUSH scam arrested Dr Ritu Garg, Director of Santushti Ayurvedic Medical College, Mirzapur on Wednesday and sent to jail till March 13.

ANI | Updated: 01-03-2023 12:01 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 12:00 IST
AYUSH admission scam: Uttar Pradesh STF arrests private hospital director in Mirzapur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) probing the AYUSH admission scam arrested the owner of a private medical college and hospital in Mirzapur early on Wednesday. Dr Ritu Garg, the Director of Santushti Ayurvedic Medical College in Mirzapur was arrested and sent to jail till March 13, the STF said.

Garg has been arrested for allegedly facilitating the admission of undeserving candidates by forging the NEET merit list in connivance with former Ayurveda director SN Singh and counselling incharge Umakant Yadav. In the AYUSH scam case, in November 2022, anomalies were flagged by the Union ministry of Ayush in admission of undergraduate students to state's government and private ayurvedic, Unani and homeopathy colleges. The probe revealed that 932 students were admitted without following the natural order of merit.

STF has already filed a charge sheet against Prof. Dr SN Singh, former Director Ayurveda Services - Member Secretary, Counseling, Principal and Superintendent, and Umakant Yadav, Officer-in-Charge, Directorate of Education, Ayurveda Services, the original post, Professor Government Ayurveda Medical College and were also suspended in November. Previously, in November last year, the Uttar Pradesh government recommended the Centre to conduct a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities in admissions in AYUSH colleges in the year 2021 in the state. The recommendation was made on the directions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023