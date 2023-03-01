Cottonseed oil futures falls on soft demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Wednesday declined by Rs 2 to Rs 2,575 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets following weak trends in spot markets.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for March delivery fell by Rs 2 or 0.08 per cent to Rs 2,575 per quintal with an open interest of 34,830 lots.

Analysts said a sell-off by participants at existing levels amid a subdued trend in the market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

