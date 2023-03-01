Left Menu

'Manzil-e-Noor': Book of Urdu verses inspired by Guru Nanak Dev released in English

The sagacity, wisdom and humility of poet-saint Sant Darshan Singh Ji Maharajs work has been honoured by Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj, who is a supreme example of how pure living and devotion can be met, Puri said.The Urdu verses have been translated in English with transliteration in Devnagari and Roman scripts.It gives me immense joy to release this book, Abode of Light, which shares Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharajs message so everyone can find the Light within leading to peace, happiness, divine love and unity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2023 17:12 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 17:01 IST
'Manzil-e-Noor': Book of Urdu verses inspired by Guru Nanak Dev released in English
Guru Nanak Dev
  • Country:
  • India

An English translation of Urdu book, 'Manzil-e-Noor', which contains 96 verses inspired by ''the eternal and divine message of peace, oneness, sewa and coexistence'' of Guru Nanak Dev, was released here.

The book, ''Abode of Light'', was originally written in Urdu by Sikh spiritual master Darshan Singh in 1969 and has been translated into English by Rajinder Singh, the head of the international non-profit organisation 'Sawan Kirpal Ruhani Mission'.

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said that this book brings the message of Guru Nanak Dev to a larger audience. ''Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj has done a tremendous work in translating this book and has succeeded in bringing the message of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj to a larger audience. The sagacity, wisdom and humility of poet-saint Sant Darshan Singh Ji Maharaj’s work has been honoured by Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj, who is a supreme example of how pure living and devotion can be met,'' Puri said.

The Urdu verses have been translated in English with transliteration in Devnagari and Roman scripts.

''It gives me immense joy to release this book, 'Abode of Light', which shares Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj's message so everyone can find the Light within leading to peace, happiness, divine love and unity. The teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji brought Light into the lives of many, turning them from ordinary to being spiritually uplifted. Guru Nanak Dev Ji was indeed an 'Abode of Light','' Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023