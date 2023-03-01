'Manzil-e-Noor': Book of Urdu verses inspired by Guru Nanak Dev released in English

An English translation of Urdu book, 'Manzil-e-Noor', which contains 96 verses inspired by ''the eternal and divine message of peace, oneness, sewa and coexistence'' of Guru Nanak Dev, was released here.

The book, ''Abode of Light'', was originally written in Urdu by Sikh spiritual master Darshan Singh in 1969 and has been translated into English by Rajinder Singh, the head of the international non-profit organisation 'Sawan Kirpal Ruhani Mission'.

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said that this book brings the message of Guru Nanak Dev to a larger audience. ''Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj has done a tremendous work in translating this book and has succeeded in bringing the message of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj to a larger audience. The sagacity, wisdom and humility of poet-saint Sant Darshan Singh Ji Maharaj’s work has been honoured by Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj, who is a supreme example of how pure living and devotion can be met,'' Puri said.

The Urdu verses have been translated in English with transliteration in Devnagari and Roman scripts.

''It gives me immense joy to release this book, 'Abode of Light', which shares Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj's message so everyone can find the Light within leading to peace, happiness, divine love and unity. The teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji brought Light into the lives of many, turning them from ordinary to being spiritually uplifted. Guru Nanak Dev Ji was indeed an 'Abode of Light','' Singh said.

