Assam Police seized 3 kg brown sugar in Cachar, 2 arrested: CM

The arrest came days after Assam Police on February 25 apprehended two from the Karbi Anglong district and seized 2.013 kg of Morphine, valued at Rs 8 Crores in the international market.

ANI | Updated: 01-03-2023 19:53 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 19:53 IST
Assam Police officials with arrested peddlers and seized contraband. Image Credit: ANI
Two drug peddlers were arrested from Kachudaram area in Cachar with three kg of brown sugar, being transported from neighbouring West Bengal, Assam Chief Minister informed on Wednesday. Detailing the police action, Sarma took to Twitter on Wednesday and wrote, "In a huge recovery on Tuesday, @cacharpolice arrested two drug peddlers at Kachudaram and seized 3 kg Brown Sugar being transported from a neighbouring state. Much appreciated."

The two arrested peddlers belonged to the North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, police said. Earlier, on February 25, the Assam Police had apprehended two accused from the Karbi Anglong district and seized 2.013 kg of Morphine, valued at Rs 8 Crores in the international market.

John Das, SDPO of Bokajan in Karbi Anglong, while speaking to ANI had said the police launched a hunt in the case after receiving a tip-off and nabbed two during a naka-checking on the National Highway 36. While in a separate case on February 1, a drug peddler was injured in a police fire after trying to flee the spot in Assam's Nagaon District. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

