HMSI sales dip 21 pc in February

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2023 21:18 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 21:18 IST
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday said its total sales declined by 21 per cent year-on-year to 2,47,175 units in February.

The company had dispatched 3,12,650 units in the same month last year.

The Japanese two-wheeler major said its domestic dispatches stood at 2,27,064 units last month as compared with 2,85,706 units in the year-ago period.

Exports last month stood at 20,111 units as against 26,944 units in February 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Swisscom and Ericsson start PoC trial to explore hybrid cloud use cases with AWS

