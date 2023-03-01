HMSI sales dip 21 pc in February
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday said its total sales declined by 21 per cent year-on-year to 2,47,175 units in February.
The company had dispatched 3,12,650 units in the same month last year.
The Japanese two-wheeler major said its domestic dispatches stood at 2,27,064 units last month as compared with 2,85,706 units in the year-ago period.
Exports last month stood at 20,111 units as against 26,944 units in February 2022.
