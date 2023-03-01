Body found behind residential society in Noida

A body of a man was found behind a residential society in Noida on Wednesday. The body was found behind Jaypee Aman society near sector 151 Noida. After getting the information, the local police reached the spot. Police took the body into custody and sent it for postmortem.

The family of the deceased gathered at the Noida expressway and blocked the road. The traffic movement was disrupted. The family claimed that the man was murdered. Following this senior officials reached the spot and spoke to family members. The investigation is underway. Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)