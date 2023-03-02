Canadian government reaches food supply deal with Ontario

The Canadian government on Wednesday reached a five-year food supply deal with the provincial government of Ontario to improve productivity in the province's agri-food sector.

"The governments have negotiated a Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership for Ontario that will see upwards of C$1.77 billion in support for the agri-food sector over the life of the agreement," the Canadian government said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)