Oman to offer offshore oil and gas concessions this year - tweet

Oman is in the preparation process to offer a new batch of oil and gas concession areas by the end of the first quarter of 2023, the energy ministry said in a tweet on Thursday.

While the first batch will target onshore blocks, the Gulf-state will also offer offshore oil and gas blocks by the end of the second quarter of 2023, the ministry added.

