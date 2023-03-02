Left Menu

China, Hong Kong stocks edge lower as Sino-U.S. tensions weigh

** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index closed down 0.2%, and the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1%. ** Hong Kong's Hang Seng benchmark lost 0.9%, while the China Enterprises Index slid 0.8%.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 02-03-2023 13:56 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 13:53 IST
China, Hong Kong stocks edge lower as Sino-U.S. tensions weigh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong stocks slipped on Thursday after posting their biggest daily gain in nearly three months in the previous session, with Sino-U.S. tensions weighing on investor sentiment, while China shares dropped in the afternoon session ahead of a key parliamentary meeting. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index closed down 0.2%, and the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1%.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng benchmark lost 0.9%, while the China Enterprises Index slid 0.8%. ** The United States is seeking out allies about the possibility of imposing new sanctions on China if Beijing provides military support to Russia for its war in Ukraine, according to four U.S. officials and other sources.

** China and Belarus agreed to a joint statement calling for peace in Ukraine, after Chinese President Xi Jinping met on Wednesday with Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Putin. ** Hong Kong shares also tracked weakness in Asian markets, pressured by higher U.S. yields amid fears that global central banks would keep raising interest rates to combat sticky inflation.

** Meanwhile, investors in China were waiting for more stimulus clues from the annual meeting of the National Party Congress, which kicks off this weekend and will set economic targets and elect a new leadership team. ** The CSI utilities index added 1.1% and the telecom index rose 1.4%, while the healthcare index lost 1.0%.

** The Hang Seng finance index was down 0.6%, commerce and industry slid 1.2%, while energy index climbed 1.0%. ** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong dropped 1.4%, with Alibaba down 4.7% and JD shedding 2.3%.

** Chinese EV maker Nio tumbled 13.2% after it reported fourth-quarter earnings below market expectations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vote; More work needed on AUKUS technology sharing - British, Australian officials and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vo...

 Global
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Lilly to cut some list prices by 70% and offer $25 insulin; Novavax sinks on concerns about COVID vaccine maker's prospects and more

Health News Roundup: Lilly to cut some list prices by 70% and offer $25 insu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023